Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi chokes as air quality stays 'very poor'; AQI hits 400 in many areas

Delhi chokes as air quality stays 'very poor'; AQI hits 400 in many areas

The AQI levels fell into the "severe" category in areas like RK Puram (401), Siri Fort (426), Patparganj (410), and Dwarka Sector-8 (405), among others

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Thick smog engulfs the area near the India Gate as air quality worsens in New Delhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Delhi’s air quality has taken a significant downturn, with many parts of the capital registering pollution levels in the ‘severe’ category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 375, categorised as ‘very poor’ on Sunday (January 5). However, specific locations such as RK Puram (401), Siri Fort (426), Patparganj (410), and Dwarka Sector-8 (405) reported AQI readings that exceeded 400, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  
 
This marks the fourth consecutive day of ‘very poor’ air quality in the city. On Saturday, the AQI was recorded at 383, reflecting a notable decline from Friday’s figure of 348. The broader National Capital Region (NCR) has also been grappling with worsening air quality.  
 
 
Earlier in the week, a temporary improvement was observed on January 1 due to heavy rainfall, which momentarily brought Delhi’s AQI down to the ‘moderate’ category. However, this improvement was short-lived, with pollution levels gradually climbing back to the ‘poor’ category by Thursday.  
 
GRAP-III restrictions reimposed  
 
Earlier on Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reintroduced stage-III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in response to the persistent ‘very poor’ air quality. Previously, these restrictions had been eased on 27 December following a brief period of rainfall-induced improvement. 

Also Read

Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi's air quality worsens; 'very poor' AQI prompts GRAP Stage III curbs

New Delhi Fog, Fog

Delhi's air quality worsens; 'very poor' air, thick fog reduce visibility

NGT

DPCC collected over Rs 112 crore in compensation till Nov: Report in NGT

Delhi air pollution

Delhi air quality deteriorates, records most 'severe' AQI days since 2022

National green tribunal, NGT

NGT issues notice to Centre over ozone levels exceeding limits in Delhi

 
Under GRAP stage-III, measures such as restrictions on construction activities and the operation of vehicles using non-compliant fuel are implemented when the AQI surpasses 350. Actions under stages I and II, introduced in October 2024, remain in effect as well.  
 
Forecasts suggest that Delhi’s air quality will likely remain ‘very poor’ until at least 6 January, according to the air quality early warning system.  
 
Expansion of colour-coded stickers?
 
In a parallel development, the Supreme Court of India is deliberating the possibility of extending its 2018 mandate on colour-coded hologram stickers for vehicles to states and Union Territories outside the NCR. This initiative, aimed at tackling vehicular pollution, categorises vehicles based on their fuel type: petrol and CNG vehicles are assigned light blue stickers, while diesel vehicles receive orange stickers.  
 
The system, approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in 2018, was integrated into the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) order of 2001. It serves to facilitate the identification of vehicles during periods of high pollution, particularly when GRAP measures are in effect.  
 

More From This Section

A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad is a global city with many investment opportunities: CM Reddy

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Cold wave engulfs Delhi; dense fog disrupts flights for 3rd straight day

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

For guaranteed quality education, govts need to spend more: Rahul Gandhi

National green tribunal, NGT

NGT petition seeks MP govt's word on safe disposal of Union Carbide waste

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Jan 8 for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution air pollution Delhi air quality Delhi-NCR Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon