Sensex (0.18%)
69951.86 + 126.26
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.35 + 27.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
6750.55 + 51.65
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
44570.35 + 170.15
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
47392.70 + 130.70
Heatmap

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on Monday as minimum temperature slips

Delhi weather forecast: On Monday IMD's website showed that the probability of rain in the national capital is 100 per cent

Delhi AQI, delhi air pollution, IMD forecast

Delhi AQI was 'very poor' on Monday

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The air quality in most parts of Delhi recorded a "very poor" air quality, according to data on the website of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This comes at a time when the city's temperature has been falling. At 5:30 am on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital's temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius. It was marginally higher than 8.3 degrees Celsius recorded on the morning of December 10, the season's coldest.

According to CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at ITO, as of 9 am, was 328. In RK Puram, the AQI was 349 and 311 in Anand Vihar. At IGI Airport and Pusa, the AQI were 332 and 228 respectively. Notably, on Sunday evening, Delhi's AQI was 314.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

After a brief spell of respite brought on by rains, the overall AQI in the national capital slipped to "very poor" on December 8. On December 7, the overall air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India) recorded the city's overall AQI at 276 on the morning of December 7.

Earlier, the IMD put out a forecast for the national capital, saying there was no likelihood of showers till December 11. On Monday, however, its website showed that the probability of rain in the national capital is 100 per cent.

Last week, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said that most states have not fully utilised funds received under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the 15th Finance Commission.

This comes after NGT going through the reports filed by Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and others, stated that the reports reflect that the implementation of comprehensive mitigation measures for the prevention, control, and reduction of air pollution in Indian cities have not been followed by the states.

The Tribunal was hearing matters relating to deteriorating air quality in different cities on a Pan-India basis, as reflected in the AQI.

Also Read

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Delhi AQI continues to be 'very poor' despite relief from recent rainfall

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category with the AQI at 309

Delhi's air quality continues in 'severe' category as AQI hits 488

Delhi AQI 'very poor' at 307 on Monday, temperature above season's average

Rijiju assures Arunachal of tech advancements, accurate weather forecast

Costly curry: Ginger, garlic retail prices double in 6 weeks on low supply

ED summons Jharkhand CM for questioning in money-laundering case on Tuesday

Odisha I-T raid: Officials to deposit all cash at Balangir SBI branch

Derailed wagons of goods train removed from accident spot near Mumbai


The NGT had earlier pulled up various states where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dipped and said the action taken reports filed by them do not disclose what action has been taken for improvement of air quality.

"We expected some improvement after the first order, but we didn't find any," said NGT, as reported by ANI
Topics : Air Quality Index Air quality Delhi air quality air pollution IMD IMD weather forecast weather forecast rains Indian Meteorological Department Central Pollution Control Board air pollution in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon