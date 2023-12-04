Delhi AQI 'very poor' at 307 on Monday, temperature above season's average

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday continued to be in the "very poor" category, amid a high minimum temperature in the national capital. According to the official data, Delhi's AQI today was 307. On Sunday evening, it was 314.

An AQI in the range of 300-400 is considered to be "very poor". If it goes above 400, it will be considered "severe".

This comes at a time when the minimum temperature in the national capital has been high compared to the season's average. On Monday morning, it settled at 14.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this month, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the authorities to "disclose a comprehensive prevention plan to ensure that the air quality in Delhi is maintained at an acceptable level".

Along with the plan on air quality management for the entire National Capital Region (NCR), the tribunal has also sought a "comprehensive study" on the contributory factors causing air pollution.

Earlier, it had directed the authorities, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for NCR and Adjoining Areas, to take "stringent measures" for improving the Delhi AQI.

Is Delhi pollution decreasing?

Delhi's AQI has been "very poor" for the past several days now. It is better than the "severe" AQI Delhi was witnessing around November 24, however, it is still in the unhealthy category.

After the pollution in the region improved to "very poor" at the end of November, the Delhi government lifted the restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has, however, cautioned that Grap-3 has been lifted but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.