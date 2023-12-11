Sensex (0.19%)
69960.98 + 135.38
Nifty (0.22%)
21014.70 + 45.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6733.20 + 34.30
Nifty Midcap (0.26%)
44515.70 + 115.50
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
47393.40 + 131.40
Heatmap

ED summons Jharkhand CM for questioning in money-laundering case on Tuesday

Soren has been asked to depose at the federal agency's office here and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said on Monday

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Soren

Photo: X@HemantSorenJMM

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 09:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on Tuesday, official sources said.
Soren has been asked to depose at the federal agency's office here and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The summons for the chief minister is for December 12, they added.
This is the sixth notice issued to Soren, but he never deposed as he filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking protection from the ED action.
The probe pertains to the ED alleging that a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by mafia was going on in Jharkhand".
The agency has arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Chhavi Ranjan who had earlier served as the director of the state social welfare department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.
The 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was questioned by the ED in November last year in another money-laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ED issues summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand CM Soren moves SC against ED summons in money laundering case

Soren unlikely to appear before ED for questioning in money laundering case

Jharkhand HC dismisses Hemant Soren's petition against ED summons

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Odisha I-T raid: Officials to deposit all cash at Balangir SBI branch

Derailed wagons of goods train removed from accident spot near Mumbai

People expecting lot from SC: Cong's Ravinder Sharma on Article 370 verdict

Winter session: Amit Shah to table 2 J-K Bills in Rajya Sabha today

LIVE: SC to give verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Enforcement Directorate money laundering case

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 09:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon