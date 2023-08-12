Delhi's minimum temp settles at 27.3 degrees Celsius, light rain likely

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the daytime. It has also forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

At 8.30 am, the humidity was recorded at 69 per cent, the Met office said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 129 at 10 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

