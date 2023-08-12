Confirmation

Rs 4.82 lakh-worth food items made using fake FSSAI licence seized in Maha

The authorities conducted a raid at the godown located at Daighar on Thursday, and a case was registered against its four owners

Greek cooking, healthy food

A case was registered against the four owners of the godown under various sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act and also under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), the police said

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Police have seized a stock of food items, including different edible oils, worth Rs 4.82 lakh from a godown in Thane district of Maharashtra, after it was found to have been manufactured and stored allegedly using a fake licence, an official said on Saturday.
The authorities conducted a raid at the godown located at Daighar on Thursday, and a case was registered against its four owners, he said. "A leading manufacturer of asafoetida approached the police with a complaint that the accused were manufacturing the products with a fake licence. After that, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials raided the godown," the official of Shil-Daighar police station said.
The FDA and police authorities seized various products, including compounded asafoetida, edible gum, mustard oil, cotton seed refined oil, refined rice bran oil along with some brown liquid. They used a fake licence of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to manufacture the products, he said.
The value of the seized goods is Rs 4,82,500, he said.
A case was registered against the four owners of the godown under various sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act and also under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), the police said.
The four accused are identified as Mahesh Sheth, Abhishek Tripathi, Anil Yadav and Mohaziddin Mohammad Iqbal Memon, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra FSSAI Thane

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

