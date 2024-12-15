Business Standard
Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 4.9 degrees C, air quality 'poor'

The IMD has forecast moderate fog for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to remain at 23 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively

Earlier on Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius. | File Photo

The minimum temperature dropped to 4.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Sunday, though cold wave conditions did not prevail, according to the weather department.

No cold wave conditions prevailed, as per the data, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 4.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 3.1 notches below the normal nighttime temperature.

Earlier on Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 0.2 notches below normal, the IMD said, adding that humidity levels ranged between 91 per cent and 45 per cent.

 

The IMD has forecast moderate fog for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to remain at 23 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 294 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

