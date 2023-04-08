close

Delhi temperature six notches below season's average, at min of 14.1 deg C

The IMD has predicted clear skies for the day which could turn partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi summers

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Saturday as the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 14.1 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 49 per cent.

The IMD has predicted clear skies for the day which could turn partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' (159) category around 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Topics : Delhi | Summer

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

