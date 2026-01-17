Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 2,100 challans issued in Delhi Traffic Police's Jan 16 crackdown

Over 2,100 challans issued in Delhi Traffic Police's Jan 16 crackdown

The police impounded 23 vehicles for serious violations during the drive. The intensified enforcement led to an improvement in traffic flow at the locations

Delhi Police

Delhi Police. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Traffic Police issued 2,175 challans and impounded 23 vehicles during a special enforcement drive against traffic violations conducted across six major locations in the capital, an officer said on Saturday.

The "zero-tolerance" drive was carried out on January 16, simultaneously at Anand Vihar ISBT, J B Tito Marg, Azadpur Mandi Chowk, Teen Murti Roundabout, Dwarka Mor on Najafgarh Road and Bikaner Chowk in Karol Bagh, he said.

"The enforcement focused on violations such as improper parking, stop-line violations, wrong-side driving, no-entry violations and permit-related offences, which are considered major contributors to congestion and road safety risks," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Monika Bhardwaj said.

 

The police impounded 23 vehicles for serious violations during the drive. The intensified enforcement led to an improvement in traffic flow at the locations, the officer said, adding that similar enforcement drives will continue over the next seven days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Al Falah Univ hired Red Fort blast-linked doctors sans verification: ED

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Day after civic poll win, Maharashtra cabinet clears key infra projects

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI terminates GMU Kolkata lease; civil society urges RBI to intervene

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi Customs seizes ₹2.89 cr gold from 3 Myanmar nationals at IGI airport

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM flags off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Bengal's Malda

Topics : Delhi Traffic Police Delhi Police Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance