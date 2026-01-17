Over 2,100 challans issued in Delhi Traffic Police's Jan 16 crackdown

Delhi Traffic Police issued 2,175 challans and impounded 23 vehicles during a special enforcement drive against traffic violations conducted across six major locations in the capital, an officer said on Saturday.

The "zero-tolerance" drive was carried out on January 16, simultaneously at Anand Vihar ISBT, J B Tito Marg, Azadpur Mandi Chowk, Teen Murti Roundabout, Dwarka Mor on Najafgarh Road and Bikaner Chowk in Karol Bagh, he said.

"The enforcement focused on violations such as improper parking, stop-line violations, wrong-side driving, no-entry violations and permit-related offences, which are considered major contributors to congestion and road safety risks," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The police impounded 23 vehicles for serious violations during the drive. The intensified enforcement led to an improvement in traffic flow at the locations, the officer said, adding that similar enforcement drives will continue over the next seven days.