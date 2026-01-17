Delhi Customs seizes ₹2.89 cr gold from 3 Myanmar nationals at IGI airport

Three Myanmar nationals have been booked after Delhi Customs officers seized over 2 kg of gold worth ₹2.89 crore from them at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, officials said on Saturday.

The three male passengers, who arrived from Yangon, Myanmar, on January 14, were intercepted while crossing the green channel at the international arrivals hall of Terminal 3, an official statement said.

"On thorough personal search and baggage examination, 13 gold bars, were recovered from them. The weight of 13 uneven rectangular shaped gold is 2158 grams," the statement said.

According to the officials, the gold recovered was appraised at a tariff value of ₹2.89 crore.

The gold has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 and three passengers were placed under arrest according to the provisions of Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962, it added.