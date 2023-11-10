Sensex (-0.12%)
Delhi traffic updates: Police issue advisory for Diwali, Dhanteras. Details

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10 and Diwali falls on November 12. Areas including Chandani Chowk, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place will likely see congestion.

Photo: Bloomberg

Delhi traffic police has also advised people to use public transportation to avoid inconvenience. | (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
In anticipation of the traffic congestion during the Diwali and Dhanteras celebrations, the Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for several parts of the national capital.
Areas including Chandani Chowk, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Yusuf Sarai Market, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash, Tilak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kamala Nagar, and Rajouri Garden are expected to experience traffic congestion.
Other market areas, including Saket J-Block, Anupam Cinema Market, and Dwarka Sectors 6 and 10, might remain affected due to the festivities.
"To avoid inconvenience, save time and fuel and reduce pollution, the general public is advised to utilise the services of public transport like buses, metro rail, carpools, etc," the Delhi police said in an official statement.
"Connecting with the social media services of the Delhi Traffic Police and the Traffic Help Line will further help in planning hassle-free travel accordingly. Motorists are advised to safely park their vehicles in the authorised parking lots to avoid congestion on the roads", it added.
Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10 and Diwali falls on November 12.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 9:15 AM IST

