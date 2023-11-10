Despite sudden showers, Delhi continues to struggle with 'severe' AQI

Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. However, the rain failed to impact the air quality in the city.

Parts of Delhi saw some respite, but the city largely continues to struggle with "severe" air quality.

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), AQI in Ashok Vihar was recorded at 462 (severe) on Friday morning, while in the RK Puram area, the AQI stood at 461 (severe category).

The air quality in Punjabi Bagh was recorded at 460 (severe), while at ITO, it stood at 464 (severe category).

Gurugram recorded an AQI of 416, keeping the air quality under the "severe" category, while Faridabad and Noida recorded 457 (severe) and 375 (very poor), respectively.

A marginal dip in AQI was recorded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 391 (very poor), while at Lodhi Road, it stands at 398 (very poor).

According to the real-time data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI at ITO as of 8 am on Friday was 414. At Anand Vihar, the AQI was 432 and at RK Puram and Rohini, it was 411.

On-ground inspection of anti-pollution measures by AAP

As the national capital continues to struggle with the problem of air pollution, the Aam Admi Party-led Delhi government decided to field Delhi ministers to ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures.

As part of the inspection process, several Delhi ministers were seen inspecting different areas and borders connecting Delhi to neighbouring states on Thursday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected vehicles and trucks entering Delhi at the Singhu border.

"After seeing the level of pollution in the national capital, the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items has been banned. Only entry of CNG and electric trucks has been allowed. Teams have been deployed on all the borders for this. Tomorrow I will again write a letter to the Haryana and UP government regarding the entry of the trucks," said Rai while inspecting trucks entering the national capital.

Meanwhile, AAP Minister Atishi was also seen inspecting vehicles at the Ghazipur border as she took stock of the implementation of measures to control air pollution.

While inspecting trucks, Atishi said, "Today after inspecting here (Ghazipur border ) we have come to know that systems need to be strengthened on the borders because there are several trucks that are not allowed to enter the national capital, but are entering illegally. All the ministers of the Delhi government are inspecting different borders today, to ensure that there is no illegal entry of trucks into the capital."

Artificial rain likely by November 20

Atishi also said, "We are going to request the Supreme Court to direct all the central agencies to cooperate with the Delhi government regarding 'artificial rain' in the city. By November 20 this can be done."

Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after the city's air quality plummeted to the "severe plus" category.

Will rain help Delhi ease pollution?

According to a report by NDTV, Gufran Beig, founder director of SAFAR-India said that to wash away the pollutants, Delhi needs heavy and widespread rain. Light rains can worsen the situation.

(With agency inputs)