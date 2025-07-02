Delhi to stay humid, cloudy today; heavy rain likely in Himachal Pradesh

Delhi is likely to see a humid Wednesday with patchy light rain in the forecast. For Delhi-NCR, no weather warning has been issued so far. The skies are expected to remain generally cloudy, with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34-36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature could be between 27 degrees Celsius. No heat wave conditions will prevail.
Rain also contributed to improved air quality in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 85 at 10 am on July 2, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Weekly weather forecast for Delhi
The IMD forecasts no alerts for the national capital until July 6, with daily light to very light rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. No heatwave conditions are anticipated, and both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain below the seasonal average.
Himachal battered by rain-induced destruction
Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under heavy rainfall, triggering landslides, flooding and widespread damage across multiple districts. The IMD has issued a rain alert for several places across the state.
The relentless rain has damaged 614 power transformers and 130 water supply schemes, and blocked 259 roads across the state, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). Mandi is the worst-hit, with 139 road closures and over 300 transformer failures. Significant water disruptions have been reported in Sirmaur and Kullu, while Spiti saw 139 transformers go offline.
The Shimla regional Met Department has issued an orange alert for Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall and potential disruptions. A yellow alert has been issued for Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Bilaspur, signalling less intense but still noteworthy weather conditions.
Monsoon warnings for central and northern states
The IMD has warned that above-normal monsoon rainfall is likely in central India, Uttarakhand, and Haryana for July, which could trigger localised flooding. July typically accounts for 34.5 per cent of India’s total four-month monsoon rainfall.
In contrast, below-normal rainfall is forecast for the northeast, eastern India including Bihar, and parts of the southern peninsula. The IMD said any disruptions in July or August could affect standing kharif crops, which depend on seasonal rain.