Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / East Coast Railway sees 9.69% growth in freight loading in Q1FY26

East Coast Railway sees 9.69% growth in freight loading in Q1FY26

In the month of June this year, freight loading reached 23.15 million tonne, an increase of 7.72 per cent compare to over 21.49 million tonne loaded in June 2024

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

The daily average freight loading by East Coast Railway currently stands at 0.75 million tonne. (File Image)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) loaded a total of 68.19 million tonne of freight from April to June 2025, compared to 62.2 million tonne during the same period last year, a growth of 9.69 per cent, an official said.

In the month of June this year, freight loading reached 23.15 million tonne, an increase of 7.72 per cent compare to over 21.49 million tonne loaded in June 2024.  The daily average freight loading by East Coast Railway currently stands at 0.75 million tonne, keeping the zone on track to achieve its annual target for the fiscal year 202526, the official said.

 

This consistent growth is attributed to efficient planning, improved operational management, and proactive coordination with freight customers across sectors like coal, iron ore, cement, and fertilizers, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

taxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

Govt permits surge fares of up to 2x base rate for cab aggregators

flash floods

Severe floods in Beas river following heavy rainfall in Himachal's Mandi

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar, US Energy Secretary discuss ways for deeper energy partnership

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi emphasises India's commitment to BRICS, begins 5-nation visit

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

J&K L-G flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu

Topics : Indian Railway News Indian Railway Indian Railways Railways freight trains Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon