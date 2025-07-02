Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaishankar, US Energy Secretary discuss ways for deeper energy partnership

Jaishankar, US Energy Secretary discuss ways for deeper energy partnership

Jaishankar also met US Secretary of Defence Hegseth, where he highlighted the importance of India-US defence ties, callingh them 'one of the most consequential pillars' of the bilateral relationship

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington, DC on Tuesday (local time) and spoke about the energy transformation underway in India. The two leaders discussed opportunities for a deeper energy partnership between the two nations.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "A useful conversation with US @ENERGY @SecretaryWright in Washington DC this evening. Spoke about the energy transformation underway in India. And opportunities for a deeper India-US energy partnership."

EAM Jaishankar met US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, where he highlighted the strategic importance of India-US defence ties, describing them as "one of the most consequential pillars" of the bilateral relationship.

 

"Great to meet @SecDef Pete Hegseth in Washington DC today. Had a productive conversation on advancing the India-US defence partnership, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities and responsibilities," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the visit, he participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting (QFMM).

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Just finished a very productive meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers in Washington DC. Discussed how to make Quad more focused and impactful on contemporary opportunities and challenges. Today's gathering will strengthen strategic stability in the Indo - Pacific and keep it free and open."

EAM Jaishankar met US State Secretary Marco Rubio on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFFM) in Washington and discussed bilateral partnership between both countries in the field of security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "A pleasure meeting US @SecRubio this afternoon, on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting. Discussed our bilateral partnership, including trade, security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility. Shared perspectives on regional and global developments."

S Jaishankar also met with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of the summit.

"Good as always to catch up with FM Penny Wong of Australia. Our discussions were reflective of the trust and comfort of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Look forward to welcoming her in India," Jaishankar wrote on X.

EAM S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, on the sidelines of the QFMM, focusing on preparations for the annual India-Japan Prime Ministerial Summit later this year.

In his opening remarks, Jaishankar exuded confidence on adding to the dynamism and the quality of the relationship between both nations during the upcoming summit.

"Last month, our Prime Ministers - Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Ishiba had an opportunity to interact on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, and we are now preparing for our annual Summit in Japan, and we are very confident that we could add to the dynamism and the quality of our relationship," Jaishankar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

