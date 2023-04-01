close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Democracy in chains, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after walking out of jail

Soon after walking out of the Patiala Central Jail, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the Centre, alleging that democracy is in chains and institutions have turned slaves in the country

Press Trust of India Patiala
Navjot Singh Siddhu

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Soon after walking out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the Centre, alleging that democracy is in chains and institutions have turned slaves in the country.

He also claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to impose the President's Rule in Punjab.

Sidhu described Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as "akhbari mukhmantri" and criticised his government over law and order and debt issues.

Sidhu, who spent about 10 months in jail in connection with a 1988 road rage death case, walked out free on Saturday. The former Punjab Congress president was sent to prison in May 2022 after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of Gurnam Singh, 65.

His lawyer previously said Sidhu was being released earlier because of his good conduct in prison.

"Whenever dictatorship came in the country, a revolution came and today, I say the revolution's name is Rahul Gandhi," Sidhu told reporters who had been waiting outside the jail since morning.

Also Read

Cong leader Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail tomorrow

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu out from Patiala jail after 10 months

Diagnosed with cancer, Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife writes to jailed husband

Moosewala's parents sit outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex, seek justice

Air India urination case: Delhi Court sends accused to 14-day custody

Focus on sustainable adventure tourism, responsibility to locals: Minister

Many EVs to lose big tax credit with new rules by US Treasury Dept

PM reviews operational readiness of armed forces at commanders' conference

CAG red flags incomplete work on 397 projects worth Rs 1,518 crore in J&K

Cyberabad cops arrest man for holding, selling data of 670 mn individuals

"Debate and dissent are essences of this democracy, but attempts are being made to suppress opposition voice," he added.

He said the Congress is fighting against oppression.

"Today democracy is in chains, there is nothing like democracy today, he alleged.

He claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to impose President's rule in Punjab.

"Punjab is the shield of this country, attempts are being made to break this shield. A conspiracy is going on to impose President's Rule in Punjab," he claimed.

In an apparent reference to Sikhs, who are a minority community in the country, Sidhu said, There is a minority rule in Punjab. Wherever the minority is in majoritythe Centre hatches conspiracy (against it).

He alleged first a law and order problem is created. After that, there is an attempt to control it and then they say, we have brought peace, he said.

"If you weaken Punjab, then you will become weak yourself. No government can become strong by weakening Punjab," he said.

Sidhu was wearing a sky-blue jacket when he came out of jail.

There were expectations that he would be released by afternoon but he came out of jail at 5:53 pm.

The 59-year-old's supporters had assembled since morning outside the prison to accord him a grand welcome upon his release and they could be heard chanting 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad'.

Several Congress leaders including Amritsar MP Gurjit Aujla, former Punjab Congress chiefs Shamsher Singh Dullo, Mohinder Singh Kaypee and Lal Singh, former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, other leaders Ashwani Sekhri, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and worker accorded a warm welcome to Sidhu.

Topics : Indian democracy | Navjot Singh Sidhu

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon