Diagnosed with cancer, Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife writes to jailed husband

Former cricketer and Punjab Pradesh Congress committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Thursday tweeted that she is suffering from stage-2 invasive cancer and announced that she is going under the knife in a heartfelt note to her jailed husband.
"He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed.Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away,asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad."
"Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG. Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan:PERFECT"
Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced to 1 year jail in May 2020 by a Supreme Court bench headed by former CJI Ramana in a 1988 road rage case in which he was let off previously with a fine of meagre Rs 1,000
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 17:26 IST
