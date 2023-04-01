close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM reviews operational readiness of armed forces at commanders' conference

PM Modi on Saturday reviewed India's security challenges and operational readiness of the armed forces to deal with them at a key conclave of top commanders from the army, navy and air force in Bhopal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed India's security challenges and operational readiness of the armed forces to deal with them at a key conclave of top commanders from the army, navy and air force in Bhopal.

The defence ministry said Modi called upon the three services to stay ready to deal with the new and emerging threats, emphasising that all steps are being taken to equip the armed forces with necessary weapons and technologies.

It is learnt that India's security challenges along the frontier with China and ways to deal with cross-border terrorism from Pakistan were among the key issues that figured at the annual Combined Commanders' Conference.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar could not attend the valedictory session as he tested positive for COVID-19, people familiar with the matter said, adding he is asymptomatic.

The prime minister was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan about the various discussions conducted at this year's Combined Commanders' conference.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the armed forces during the valedictory session of Combined Commanders' Conference 2023 in Bhopal on April 1," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read

Why have fake reviews on e-commerce sites become rampant?

Rajnath to address Naval Commanders conference onboard INS Vikrant Monday

Top brass of Defence Forces pay homage at National War Memorial on Navy Day

11 e-commerce firms on board govt campaign to fight fake reviews

Guidelines to check fake online reviews to kick in today: Details here

CAG red flags incomplete work on 397 projects worth Rs 1,518 crore in J&K

Cyberabad cops arrest man for holding, selling data of 670 mn individuals

PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Projects worth Rs 1.76 trillion to be completed by 2025 in NE: Amit Shah

Survey shows high-level public support for some forms of govt surveillance

It said Modi complimented the armed forces for their role in nation-building and providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) assistance to friendly countries.

During the final day of the session, various topics including aspects of digitisation, cyber security, challenges of social media, 'Aatmanirbharta', absorption of Agniveers and jointness were discussed.

"In a significant development from the past, the scope of the conference was expanded this year, wherein, a few multi-layered and interactive sessions were conducted with the participation of soldiers from every command of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, including the Tri-Services Andaman and Nicobar Command," the defence ministry said.

This three-day conference of the combined apex-level military leadership of the country commenced on March 30. The theme was 'Ready, Resurgent, Relevant'.

During the conference, deliberations over a varied spectrum of issues were held, including national security and evolving a joint military vision for the future.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the top military brass and reviewed the defence preparedness.

He lauded the armed forces for their valuable contribution in protecting national interests and providing support to the government in realising its vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ministry said.

This year's conference was special as inputs from the field units were sought on contemporary issues including the way forward for greater integration among the three services.

"These inputs were deliberated in detail by the military commanders.

"The conference also provided an opportunity for the commanders to review the modernisation of the armed forces and the ongoing and concluded military operations, while also discussing ways to improve the country's defence capabilities," the ministry said.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Indian Army | India Prime Minister

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon