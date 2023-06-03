Despite Kavach, record budget push, train accidents rose by 37% in FY23

There were 48 consequential train accidents in FY23, as compared to 35 in the previous fiscal year, while an alarming 35 incidents of Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD). Th

The data was shown in an official safety review meeting conducted by the Ministry of Railways in April, the record of which was released to all railway zones on May 8. In the meeting, CEO and Chairman of Railway Board Anil Lahoti had flagged the rise in non-fatal accidents as a “matter of grave concern”.