Despite Kavach, record budget push, train accidents rose by 37% in FY23

The three-train collision in Odisha that left 261 dead and 900 injured is being seen as the worst accident in India’s rail history, and has brought focus back on the lack of safety at the national transporter. Despite record budgetary allocations for infrastructure upgradation and safety, consequential rail accidents on Indian Railways’ increased by 37 per cent in 2022-23. Many of these accidents involved goods trains with most not reporting any casualty.
The data was shown in an official safety review meeting conducted by the Ministry of Railways in April, the record of which was released to all railway zones on May 8. In the meeting, CEO and Chairman of Railway Board Anil Lahoti had flagged the rise in non-fatal accidents as a “matter of grave concern”.
There were 48 consequential train accidents in FY23, as compared to 35 in the previous fiscal year, while an alarming 35 incidents of Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD). Th
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or