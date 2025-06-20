Friday, June 20, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DFCC eyes 40% growth in cargo with same number of trains: MD Praveen Kumar

DFCC eyes 40% growth in cargo with same number of trains: MD Praveen Kumar

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) between Punjab and Bihar was completed in October 2023 and the Western DFC between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai will be completed by the end of this year

Praveen Kumar, managing director (MD), Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCC)
premium

Praveen Kumar, managing director (MD), Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCC)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCC) is eyeing 40 per cent growth in cargo with the same number of trains by running higher load capacity trains in the future, said the company’s managing director (MD) Praveen Kumar.
 
“We’re already running 22.9 tonne axle load wagons. We’re designed for 32.5 tonne axle load and our track is designed for 25 tonne axle load. We are prepared to take it up further. The vision of Indian Railways is to run 32.5 tonne rakes and this will happen in some time. We will be able to achieve 40 per cent additional
Topics : Eastern Freight Corridor Dedicated Freight Corridor Freight Corridor Indian Railways
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon