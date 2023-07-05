The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have decided to work together in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and innovative air mobility.On July 5, the DGCA India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EASA to foster growth and development in both areas.The agreement facilitates cooperation between the DGCA and EASA in aspects including the establishment of certification standards & environmental requirements for UAS and innovative air mobility operations. These further include licensing of personnel, training, air traffic management, and infrastructure, including unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM) standards and services.The MoU also adds that valuable information must be shared between the two aviation authorities. This will encompass technological advancements and research in the field, as well as strategies to engage with relevant stakeholders. Additionally, the agreement promotes joint efforts in organising conferences, workshops, and training programmes by both DGCA and EASA in the area of unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air mobility.Also Read: After drone spotted over PM's residence, attention on counter-drone systemsThe signing of this MoU is a significant step towards harmonising standards and making progress in India's unmanned aviation sector. By aligning their efforts and sharing expertise, India and the European Union aim to accelerate the growth of this critical industry.The groundwork for this agreement was laid during the EU-India Aviation Summit held in New Delhi on April 20. At the summit, the DGCA and EASA had signed a letter of intent (LoI) focused on UAS and innovative air mobility, paving the way for the MoU that was recently signed.