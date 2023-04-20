close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India, EU sign MoU for cooperation in aviation safety, air traffic control

Scindia made these comments in his virtual address at the two-day summit. He could not attend the event in person after testing Covid positive

Press Trust of India New Delhi
While traffic is steadily rising, it is still less than the peak in March when 7.8 million people flew and also down 50 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for cooperation in aviation safety.

The agreement was signed on the first day of the EU-India Aviation Summit here where the Airport Authority of India also signed a declaration of intent with Eurocontrol, a pan-European, civil-military organisation dedicated to supporting European aviation.

While the MoU between DGCA and EASA will focus on collaboration at regulatory level and safety level, the declaration of intent between AAI and Eurocontrol will be focused on the area of air traffic control.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India and EU share historical relations and invited industry players from EU to become a part of the fastest growing aviation market in the world.

"India and the EU have shared strong historical relations which continue to grow today on the back of robust physical, digital and people-to-people connectivity, aided by the aviation industry," he said.

Scindia made these comments in his virtual address at the two-day summit. He could not attend the event in person after testing Covid positive.

Also Read

Air India appoints Henry Donohoe as head of safety, security & quality

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Number of deals down 42% in October but matches pre-pandemic level: Report

IndiGo Q3 preview: Airline to turn profitable amid healthy traffic, low ATF

India's aviation safety rank to improve after UN agency audit: DGCA

NGT asks Environment ministry to report on illegal trees felling in Corbett

No Eid prayers at historic Eidgah due to inclement weather: Waqf cheif

ED seizes crypto currencies, assets of Rs 34.75 cr in illegal forex trading

Defamation case: No relief for Rahul Gandhi as Surat court rejects appeal

Real estate sector likely to grow nearly 18% by 2030: PHDCCI report

Adina Valean, European Union Commissioner for Transport, also addressed the summit through virtual mode.

"From commercial opportunities to aviation safety and security, sustainablility, air traffic management, or consumer protection, our shared experiences, as well as our shared objectives, make us natural partners. We already have a successful history of partnership and cooperation in many areas. I truly hope aviation will become one of our most successful partnerships," she said.

The summit focuses on EU-India air transport relations and the mutually shared challenges and opportunities of the two regions, such as the post-Covid recovery of air traffic, increasing sustainability, maintaining safety and the development of unmanned aircraft systems.

The summit will bring together top-level policy makers, industry executives and stakeholders from both the EU and India.

"We have a long standing history of bilateral relation between India and EU. I am sure we have a bright future together with even stronger cooperation and collaboration between EU and India," said Andreas Carlson, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Sweden.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : European Union India Aviation Air traffic DGCA

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon