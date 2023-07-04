At least 15 people were killed and over 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel in Dhule district in Maharashtra on Tuesday.The accident took place around 10:45 am near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 km from Mumbai, according to PTI.The driver lost control of the truck after the brakes failed. The truck hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side. It then rammed into a hotel and overturned, a police official said.VIDEO | CCTV visuals of the accident in which at least 15 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/GpgiaB9XjB— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop.The police official said that the container truck was going toward Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule.