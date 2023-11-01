close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Diversification of solar manufacturing must to achieve net-zero goal: Govt

Diversification of solar manufacturing and supply chains besides building adequate renewable energy storage are necessary to meet the net zero emission targets, R K Singh told ISA member

R K Singh

There is a need to work on improving efficiencies of solar technologies so that the cost of electricity comes down, which would be especially required for developing countries, Singh said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Diversification of solar manufacturing and supply chains besides building adequate renewable energy storage are necessary to meet the net zero emission targets, Union Minister R K Singh told ISA member countries on Wednesday.
Without these, the net zero target is going to remain only a goal, Singh, who is the president of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), said.
"Net zero will remain only a goal unless the world gets together to solve the problems of lack of diversification of solar manufacturing capacity and associated supply chains," Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister said at a session of the ISA conference.
The ISA president also said that storage remains critical for greater utilisation and round-the-clock provision of renewable energy. The developed world kept talking about the need for energy transition, they did not do anything about it.
"Today, about 90 per cent of the solar manufacturing capacity is in one country, mostly dependent on one chemistry, i.e., lithium ion. This thus raises supply chain challenges, which came to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said stressing that the round-the-clock renewable energy is not possible without storage.
India has emerged as a country with one of the fastest rates of energy transition, he said.
There is a need to work on improving efficiencies of solar technologies so that the cost of electricity comes down, which would be especially required for developing countries, Singh said.
"We need to increase efficiencies in solar; these need to go up more. When we (India) began our journey, we used to need 5 acres of land for 1 MW solar, today we require 3.5 acres only. The cost of energy has come down but it will differ from country to country. If efficiency goes up, cost of electricity will come down, which will be good for developing countries where many of their people cannot pay for electricity.

Also Read

Will not reach emissions goal with current technologies, says Tata Steel

SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work?

Top 5 GHG emitting nations responsible for 40% food supply emission in 2019

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

WATCH: Lionel Messi's most watched goal for Inter Miami in America

Electoral bonds scheme aims to eradicate use of black money: Centre to SC

Rent-based digital lockers now available at 50 Delhi Metro stations

Electoral bonds scheme provides for 'selective anonymity', says SC

Building new framework to enhance accountability of platforms: MoS IT

India, Finland hold 12th Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

"Even in India, we give subsidies to populations who are below a certain income level; this will be true for all developing countries. The financial capability of governments to give subsidy is limited; so increasing efficiency is absolutely important. This will ensure that poorer people can afford electricity without government subsidies," Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Solar installation solar project Carbon emissions

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon