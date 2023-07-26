Lionel Messi has become synonymous with records, and whenever he takes the field every now or then, he ends up creating new ones. And one such record was created when he started for Inter Miami against Atlanta United. His second goal against Atlanta became the most-watched live event in the United States of America (USA) history. Messi's second goal in just 22 minutes into the game attained record 3.4 billion views in America. WATCH Messi's record-breaking goal Lionel Messi's 2nd goal vs Atlanta United becomes the most watched live event in the History of USA (3.4 billion).pic.twitter.com/y5rwYEEL8M— Guinness World Records (@_Wessinho) July 26, 2023How Messi making a difference in Inter MiamiMessi scored twice and had an assist in his first start for Miami, bringing his total to three goals in two games. Inter Miami had a 3-0 lead by halftime, the first such lead in club history."There's going to be a before and after Messi in football for this country," said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami co-owner.Miami went on to win 4-0. Messi was substitued in the 78th minute to a standing ovation, with many in the crowd wearing his No. 10 jersey. Many also headed for the exits themselves once Messi was on the bench.In the eighth minute, Messi took a pass from his longtime Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, surged forward, and struck off the right post before tapping in his own rebound. Then, in the 22nd minute, Messi put Miami ahead 2-0 off a pass from Robert Taylor.pic.twitter.com/Bck970BnRc— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 26, 2023Referring to Messi and Busquets, Miami's DeAndre Yedlin said that since they have arrived, the spirit has changed."Obviously, guys are really excited. But I think just their presence gives everybody more confidence. And I think also the teams that we're playing against now have a bit of fear in their eyes. When those two are on the field, you know you're in for a tough game." pic.twitter.com/Gvft9mNc8Q— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 26, 2023Messi in his first game for Inter Miami Messi came off the bench in the 54th minute Friday night in Miami's first Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul.And he provided a moment fans had hoped for when the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup champion for Argentina decided to take his talents to MLS. Messi converted the game-winning free kick in stoppage time in front of a crowd estimated at 21,000.Yedlin had placed the skipper's armband on Messi when he checked in on Friday, but Messi entered Tuesday's match wearing the armband just below his right shoulder.