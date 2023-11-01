Building new framework to enhance accountability of platforms: MoS IT

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday called for building a new framework to enhance accountability of platforms around user harm. The minister was speaking at a two-day global artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit being held in the United Kingdom.

"There is a new regime, a new framework that needs to be built where there is greater accountability of platforms on issues of user harm. There's greater accountability of platforms, in ensuring safety and trust of all those who use their platforms, whether it is AI, or indeed the broader general internet at large," he said.

While talking about the summit, the minister also acknowledged the importance of international collaboration in the technology space. He said, “International collaborations between countries are extremely important as you move forward to shaping the future of tech in time, and in an era where technology is certainly throwing up the most exciting opportunities in the history of mankind.”