Diwali rush: DMRC to add 60 trips on Tuesday, Wednesday to ease congestion

Diwali rush: DMRC to add 60 trips on Tuesday, Wednesday to ease congestion

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has urged people to commute using public transport to avoid traffic and pollution



According to officials, there are around 4,000 daily trips of metro. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

The Delhi Metro will introduce additional 60 trips on Tuesday and Wednesday in a bid to enhance commuter convenience and ease congestion in view of festive season, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has urged people to commute using public transport to avoid traffic and pollution.

The DMRC, in a post on X, said, "Delhi Metro is adding 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure smoother and more convenient travel for all commuters."  According to officials, there are around 4,000 daily trips of metro.

"Whether you're heading to festive markets, visiting friends and family, or simply exploring the city, avoid traffic and pollution by choosing the metro. Let's make this festive season hassle-free and sustainable with every ride," it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

