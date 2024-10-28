Business Standard
Home / India News / West Bengal extends ban on tobacco-based gutkha, pan masala till Nov 2025

West Bengal extends ban on tobacco-based gutkha, pan masala till Nov 2025

Gutkha and pan masala, both see a wide usage of tobacco as well as nicotine as ingredients

Pan Masala, Gutkha

Gutkha and pan masala, both see a wide usage of tobacco as well as nicotine as ingredients Representational Image (Photo: Wikipedia)

Agencies Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal government has extended the ban on manufacturing, storing and selling gutkha and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine for another year, which shall be starting from November 7.

The order was issued by the state health department on October 24, citing public health concerns.

"The Commissioner of Food Safety of the state is empowered under Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 to prohibit in the interest of public health, the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of any article of food in the whole of State, for a period of one year", the order stated.  Gutkha and pan masala, both see a wide usage of tobacco as well as nicotine as ingredients.

 
The state governments usually earn a lot of tax revenue from the sale of these items. However, in the interest of public health, many states across the country have gradually taken steps to ban gutkha and other products with nicotine.
 
The Mamata Banerjee government had decided to ban gutkha, betel spice and several other tobacco products for the first time in 2019. In 2013, the state government had earlier banned khaini, gutkha and pan masala in West Bengal for one year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

paan shop

India has highest oral cancer cases due to betel nut in South Asia: Study

Tobacco farms, tobacco cultivation, Andhra tobacco

Govt allows sale of excess tobacco produced by registered growers in Andhra

tobacco farm, cigarettes

Tobacco farmers ask govt to include sector under duty refund scheme Rodtep

World No Tobacco Day 2024

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Check history, significance, theme and more

Premiummaternal education, pregnancy, pregnant woman

Phase V constituencies: Women's health insurance remains key challenge

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Tobacco West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon