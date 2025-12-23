Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 12:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / West Bengal SIR: No large-scale impact on Muslim-dominated districts

West Bengal SIR: No large-scale impact on Muslim-dominated districts

Largest voter removal in West Bengal in at least a decade

Election commission, voting, SIR
premium

Election commission, voting, SIR

Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India (EC) temporarily removed 5.8 million voter names in the draft electoral rolls published after the recently concluded special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal. This figure com­es close to the combined 6.2 million deletions from 2014 to 2024 through special summary revisions (SSRs). Debates on SIR focused on alleged
infiltr­ators from Bangladesh and had suggested that Muslim voters would feel a disproportionate burden of deletions. But current data does not show higher removal rates in Muslim-majority districts. 
Largest voter removal in West Bengal in a decade
 
More voter deletions recorded in draft SIR exercises than
Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission West Bengal
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon