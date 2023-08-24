Confirmation

Dream Girl 2 will release tomorrow, check movie plot, cast, and more

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 movie will hit theatres tomorrow, August 25, 2023. The comedy-drama movie is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa

V

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey starrer Dream Girl 2 movie will release tomorrow

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey starrer Dream Girl 2 movie is all set to release in theatres tomorrow, August 25, 2023. The movie is a sequel to Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. In the previous movie, Nushrratt Bharucha was the actress opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream Girl was a blockbuster and earned a whopping Rs 200 crore with an average budget of Rs 28 crore.

The Dream Girl 2 team expects to recreate that magic and surprise their fans with a scintillating plot. The movie is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the first part of the movie. 

What is the star cast of Dream Girl 2?

Here is the list of lead star cast of Dream Girl 2:
  • Paresh Rawal
  • Ananya Panday
  • Ayushmann Khurrana
  • Annu Kapoor
  • Govardhan Asrani
  • Vishal Handa
  • Rajpal Yadav
  • Manoj Joshi
  • Vijay Raaz

What is the story of Dream Girl 2?

Karam is back again in Dream Girl 2 as a voice artist who pretends to be a girl over a phone call. But the secret is revealed that turned his life upside down. The hero of the movie loses his job as he is ostracised by his family. But Karam fights back and starts a new life as a voice artist, but this time, he reveals his identity. The movie is all about how he deals with the situation as his identity is no longer secret to society, his family and his girlfriend. 

Dream Girl 2: Advance Booking

Dream Girl was the biggest hit of Ayushmann Khurrana, and the expectation for its sequel is also high. Before hitting theatres the movie went down quite well, and according to Pinkvilla, the movie has sold 27,000 advance tickets in the top 3 national chains, namely, Inox, PVR, and Cinepolis. The advance booking is also expected to touch the 50,000 mark by the end of the day.

What is the release date of Dream Girl 2?

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 will hit theatres on August 25, 2023.

Who directed the movie Dream Girl 2?

The movie is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

When will the movie be released on OTT?

There is no official announcement of Dream Girl 2 movie releasing on any OTT platform. However, it is rumoured that the digital rights of the movie have been bought by Zee5 and the movie is expected to be released on the OTT platform in early October.

What is the budget of Dream Girl 2?

The budget for the Ayushmann Khurrana movie is Rs 35 crore.

Topics : Ayushmann Khurrana movies Hindi movies Bollywood

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

