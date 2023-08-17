Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Deol's movie soon to cross 300 crore

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is showing no signs of stopping its box office rampage, even after Day 7. After Pathaan, Gadar 2 is giving Bollywood some moments to cherish.

The Gadar 2 juggernaut is going unchallenged at the theatres across the country, raking in over Rs 250 crore after just 6 days of its release. According to sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 32 crore on the 6th day, taking its earnings to Rs 261.35 crore in India.

GADAR 2 to earn Rs 23 crore on Day 7

Gadar 2 has pulled a huge audience to the theatres in the country. The Gadar 2 is a sequel to Sunny Deol's popular movie Gadar, which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 managed to earn 32.37 crores on August 16 with 56.09 per cent occupancy, taking its total collection after day 6 to Rs 261.35 nett. The movie has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide and stands at Rs 338.5 crore as of now.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is expected to perform well on its 7th day and might earn around Rs 23 crore.

The movie hasn't completed a week in theatres, and it has already become the second-highest domestic grosser of 2023 after Pathaan. According to Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan made a whopping Rs 543.05 crore in India. Gadar 2 also surpassed the lifetime collection of another box office hit 'The Kerala Story' which earned Rs 242.20 crore.

Gadar 2: Overview

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the Gadar movie, which was a massive hit in 2001 and also became the highest grosser of that year. Although Gadar 2001 was released at the same time as Amir Khan's Lagaan, both movies did exceptionally well at the box office. While Gadar became the highest moneymaker that year, Lagaan gained international acclaim and even earned an Academy Awards nomination.

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol again crosses the border, but this time for his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who was imprisoned by the Pakistan Army. The movie revolves around how he went to Pakistan to rescue his son.