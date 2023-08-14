Confirmation

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay's OMG 2 collects 17.5 cr on day 3

OMG 2 Box Office Collection: Despite challenges, the Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 performed well on the first weekend. The movie earned Rs 43.56 crore in its first three days

OMG 2

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) managed to earn Rs 17.50 crore on Sunday, August 13. Hence, the box office collection of OMG 2 stands at Rs 43.56 crore with 71.64 per cent occupancy on day 3.

According to Sacnik.com, the movie earned Rs 10.26 crore on Day 1, and then Rs 15.30 crore on Day 2.

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 hit theatres on August 11, receiving positive reviews from the moviegoers, and keeping a decent box office gain over the weekend. The movie, which is based on sex education, has garnered largely enthusiastic reviews. 

OMG 2 after first weekend

OMG 2 is close to the Rs 50 crore mark after the first weekend and earned around Rs 43.56 crore nett on three days in India. The occupancy of OMG on Sunday was overall 71.64 per cent, and the maximum occupancy was 86.72 per cent for evening shows.

Also Read: Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Gadar 2 crosses Rs 100 crore mark

OMG 2 box office collection: Prediction for Day 4

According to the Sacnilk portal, the movie is expected to earn Rs 11 crore nett at the domestic box office on day 4 of its release. 

OMG 2 is facing tough competition from Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer movie, which released on Thursday. Despite all these challenges, the movie continues to perform well at the box office and is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 4. 

About OMG 2

Amit Rai directed the movie, and Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Lord Shiva's avatar. The movie also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ramayan fame Arun Govil, along with Akshay Kumar. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize

The movie is a sequel to the 2012 hit movie "Oh My God - OMG". The movie is a statistical comedy-drama film. OMG 2 revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a simple man, who is a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. Kanti's son Vivek is blamed for his immoral conduct and was thrown out of his school. But soon Kanti realises that his son is a victim of misinformation and misguidance. Then Kanti decides to drag everyone responsible into court and make comprehensive education mandatory in schools. 

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

