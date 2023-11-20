DRI recovers gold compound worth Rs 2 cr from lavatory of Indigo flight

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday recovered a substantial amount of gold in compound form from the lavatory of an Indigo flight that had arrived from Bahrain at Cochin International Airport.

Acting on a tip off, DRI officials conducted an inspection of the flight, leading to the seizure of 3,285 grams of gold, agency sources said here.

The market value of the seized gold is estimated to be around Rs two crore.

Although an investigation has been initiated, no arrests have been made at this point, they said.