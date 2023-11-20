Sensex (-0.21%)
DRI recovers gold compound worth Rs 2 cr from lavatory of Indigo flight

Acting on a tip off, DRI officials conducted an inspection of the flight, leading to the seizure of 3,285 grams of gold

gold

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday recovered a substantial amount of gold in compound form from the lavatory of an Indigo flight that had arrived from Bahrain at Cochin International Airport.
Acting on a tip off, DRI officials conducted an inspection of the flight, leading to the seizure of 3,285 grams of gold, agency sources said here.
The market value of the seized gold is estimated to be around Rs two crore.
Although an investigation has been initiated, no arrests have been made at this point, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Directorate of Revenue Intelligence IndiGo Bahrain Gold

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon