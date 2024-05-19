Business Standard
DTC electric bus catches fire in Hauz Khas, no casualties reported

"The driver and the bus conductor acted immediately and asked all the passengers to get down, which averted a major incident," an official of the DFS said

Three fire tenders were pressed into service near the Padmini Enclave area. It took about an hour for the firefighters to douse the flames, officials said. Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

An electric bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) gutted in a fire in the Hauz Khas area here on Sunday morning, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.
No casualties were reported in the incident, the DTC officials said.
"The driver and the bus conductor acted immediately and asked all the passengers to get down, which averted a major incident," an official of the DFS said.
Officials said that they received information around 11.10 am.
Three fire tenders were pressed into service near the Padmini Enclave area. It took about an hour for the firefighters to douse the flames, officials said.
However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Bus number 502 was on route from Old Delhi towards Mehrauli.

First Published: May 19 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

