Decrease in road accident fatalities in Delhi till May 15, shows data

The data stated that up till May 15, a total of 518 people lost their lives in 511 accidents. This marks a decrease from the 552 deaths recorded in 544 crashes during the same period last year

road accident

Police further said that in addition to law enforcement measures, the Delhi Traffic Police has prioritised community engagement and collaboration to foster a culture of road safety.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Slight decrease in road accident fatalities has been witnessed in Delhi in the first five months of this year, according to the data released by the Delhi Police.
The data stated that up till May 15, a total of 518 people lost their lives in 511 accidents. This marks a decrease from the 552 deaths recorded in 544 crashes during the same period last year.
"We have identified different locations like National Highway-24, NH-8, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, GT Road, and Mathura Road are among the top ten roads in Delhi where the highest number of fatal crashes have occurred this year so far. With this information, we can implement targeted enforcement measures to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations, ultimately aiming to reduce fatalities on these roads," a senior police officer said.
Police further said that in addition to law enforcement measures, the Delhi Traffic Police has prioritised community engagement and collaboration to foster a culture of road safety.
"Several educational programs in partnership with schools, colleges, and awareness campaigns such as Raahgiri are being conducted regularly to teach people about road safety norms and safe driving practices," said the officer.

First Published: May 19 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

