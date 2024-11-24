Business Standard
DU elections: ABVP, NSUI secure dominance in several colleges of university

The NSUI achieved a clean sweep in Aurobindo Evening College and Shyam Lal College

The results of elections in 52 colleges and departments of the Delhi University were announced on Sunday, with both the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) maintaining their lead.

The ABVP achieved a clean sweep in five colleges, while the NSUI captured all positions in two colleges. In the remaining institutions, the candidates from both student organisations emerged victorious in various posts, according to the data shared by them.

The ABVP made a clean sweep in Hansraj College, Shyam Lal College (Evening), Vivekananda, Aurobindo and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

It also won one seat in Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur College, two in Miranda House, four in Ramjas College, two in Law Centre, one in Campus Law Centre, two in Satyawati College (Morning), two in Satyawati College (Evening), one in Lakshmibai College, eight in Rajguru College, four in Ambedkar College, four in Maharaja Agrasen College, one in Rajdhani College, five in Shivaji College, three in Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, four in BCAS Bhaskaracharya College and one in Bhagini Nivedita College.

 

On the other hand, the NSUI achieved a clean sweep in Aurobindo Evening College and Shyam Lal College.

The NSUI won five seats in Bhagini Nivedita College, three in Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, one in Miranda House, two in Zakir Husain Morning College, two in Aurobindo Morning College, one in PGDAV Morning College, two in PGDAV Evening College, two in Bhaskaracharya College, one in Motilal Nehru College and one in College of Vocational Studies.

The results for the DUSU central panel will be announced on Monday. The counting of votes will commence at 8 am.

