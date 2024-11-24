LIVE news: PM Modi to address 116th episode of his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 116th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' today at 11 am on Akashvani. After the historic victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections, PM Modi might speak on the issues concerning the nation including the rising levels of pollution in the National Capital Region. In his last address, PM Modi had shared insights on 'digital arrest' asking the public to be cautious of such frauds. Earlier, India had rejected the new climate finance package of just $300 billion annually by 2035 for the Global South at the UN climate conference. The $ 300 billion figure is a far cry from the $1.3 trillion the Global South has been demanding over the past three years of talks to tackle climate change. Making a statement on behalf of India, Chandni Raina, Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, said they were not allowed to speak before the adoption of the deal, undermining their trust in the process. "In continuation of several such incidents of not following inclusivity, not respecting country positions," she said. "The goal is too little, too distant," Raina said, asserting that it is set for 2035, which is too far away. "Estimates tell us that we need at least $1.3 trillion per year by 2030," she added. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR continues to 'choke' as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category this morning. The AQI was recorded at 412 as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin at 4 pm. Delhi stood as the worst polluted city in the country. A thick layer of smog engulfed the Akshardham Temple and surrounding areas as the air quality deteriorated. AQI in Anand Vihar is at 473.
8:55 AM
Main accused in Delhi Police constable murder shot dead in Sangam Vihar
A day after the fatal stabbing of a Delhi Police constable, the main accused in the case was shot dead in an encounter with the personnel of the force in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, officials said. Constable Kiran Pal was stabbed to death by three people on Saturday while on night patrolling duty in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area. Two accused- Deepak Max and Krish Gupta were arrested later that day.
8:23 AM
World agrees on $300 billion climate aid for developing nations
In a historic yet contentious outcome at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, wealthy nations pledged to provide $300 billion annually by 2035 to help developing countries combat the escalating effects of the climate crisis. Despite the agreement being lauded as a step forward, it drew sharp criticism from many vulnerable nations, which viewed the sum as inadequate given the enormity of the challenge, CNN reported.
8:15 AM
Delhi air remains suffocating, AQI recorded at 328, categorised as 'very poor'
A thick layer of smog covers the National Capital as the Air Quality Index in several areas continues to remain in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category as per the CPCB.
8:13 AM
Maharashtra rejected 'appeasement' politics: Piyush Goyal on Mahayuti's victory
Union Minister Piyush Goyal termed Mahayuti's win in Maharashtra a 'good message' to accelerate the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developed India 2047, adding that the people in Maharashtra supported the good work done by PM Modi. Piyush Goyal also noted that the people of Maharashtra have rejected the politics of appeasement of the Congress party and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
8:12 AM
Police, security forces bust terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR. According to the police, based on credible leads generated during the investigation, a joint operation was conducted.
First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 8:20 AM IST