DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe after an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi entertained a female friend in the cockpit

Air India

Air India

Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe after an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi entertained a female friend in the cockpit.

"DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter. The Investigation team will examine the relevant facts," said a senior DGCA official.

The official added that the incident happened on February 27 when an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi allegedly entertained a female friend in the cockpit.

"The act violates aviation regulator DGCA safety norms," said the official.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on April 18, a Delhi-bound Air India flight asked for a priority landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport after a suspected windshield crack.

However, the aircraft landed normally. The flight originated from Pune. The pilot of the aircraft asked for a priority landing at Delhi airport after a suspected wind crack said source.

On April 18, a Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after a false warning, the airline spokesperson said.

"On April 18, a SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated the cockpit," the spokesperson said.s.

According to the SpiceJet spokesperson, the light was later extinguished upon actions taken by the flight captain.

"Before landing, all operational parameters were observed to be normal and the aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally," the spokesperson said.

"Subsequently, upon opening of AFT cargo, no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment, the warning was observed to be false," the spokesperson added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DGCA Air India

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

