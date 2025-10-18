Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Durgapur rape survivor discharged from hospital under police protection

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, the decision to discharge the 23-year-old woman was taken after a comprehensive medical evaluation by a team of doctors

A second-year student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Durgapur, who was allegedly gang-raped on October 10, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after improvement in her health condition, officials said.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, the decision to discharge the 23-year-old woman was taken after a comprehensive medical evaluation by a team of doctors.

"Our multi-specialty medical board has taken meticulous care of her physical and mental well-being. Following a comprehensive review by our team of expert doctors, she was deemed fit for discharge. This assessment was duly discussed with her parents, and she was safely discharged from the hospital today," the statement said.

 

The survivor was shifted to the college guest house, where local police were providing security, a senior police officer said.

The officer, speaking to PTI, said the police would seek test identification (TI) parade of the accused on October 22, the next date of hearing on the case.

The woman's father, who was in Durgapur for around one week, returned to his home state Odisha on Friday.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by a few persons when she went out with a male friend, a student of the same institution, to have dinner on the evening of October 10. Six people, including the survivor's classmate, have been arrested so far.

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

