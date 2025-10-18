Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Won't ally with BJP for restoration of statehood to J&K: CM Abdullah

Won't ally with BJP for restoration of statehood to J&K: CM Abdullah

The chief minister said if the restoration of statehood is dependent on the BJP coming to power in J-K, then the national party should be honest in saying so

Omar Abdullah, Omar

"No," Abdullah said at a press conference when asked whether his party would ally with the BJP for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asserted he will not ally with the BJP to hasten the restoration of statehood to the Union territory, saying his party has no intention of repeating the "mistakes" committed by others in the past.

The chief minister said if the restoration of statehood is dependent on the BJP coming to power in J-K, then the national party should be honest in saying so.

"If that is the deal that is to be struck with the people, then the BJP should be honest, because the BJP in its manifesto and its promises to Parliament and to the Supreme Court never said that the statehood is dependent on the BJP coming to power in J-K.

 

"If that is the case, then I think the BJP should be honest, they should tell us that so long as there is a non-BJP government in J-K, you will not get statehood. Then we will decide what we want to do," he said.

However, Abdullah added that "tying up with the BJP or an alliance with the BJP is out of the question".

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar Abdullah calls for J-K statehood restoration to empower elected govt

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Centre failed to honour its promises on statehood to J&K, Ladakh: Omar

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K may not get statehood as BJP did not win Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah

J&K CM rules out electricity privatisation, pledges reforms in sector

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar Abdullah questions use of national emblem on Hazratbal Shrine plaque

"No," Abdullah said at a press conference when asked whether his party would ally with the BJP for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said J-K is "still suffering the after-effects" of the PDP-BJP alliance in 2015.

"We have already seen how much that has destroyed J-K. An unnecessary alliance between the PDP and the BJP was born in 2015. We are still suffering the after-effects of that. I have no intention of repeating mistakes that other people have made," the CM added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

dhanteras, gold

Dhanteras 2025: Festive trade likely to cross ₹1 trillion, says CAIT

amit shah

Statehood of J&K to be restored at appropriate time, says Amit Shah

MK Stalin, Stalin

CM Stalin accuses BJP govt of bias, says people have numerous questions

Railway station, station

Aurangabad railway station officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Two released after alleged fake encounter in Hathras; officers suspended

Topics : Omar Abdullah India News Jammu and Kashmir BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon