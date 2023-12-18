EAM Jaishankar visits Kuwaiti mission, condoles demise of Emir Nawaf

Jaishankar visited the Kuwaiti embassy in Delhi this morning and paid his respects to the departed leader

India will always remember the contributions of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in strengthening India-Kuwait ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday on the demise of the Kuwaiti ruler.

"Visited the Embassy of Kuwait in Delhi today morning to express condolences and pay my respects on the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait," he said on X.

"The Government and people of India will always remember his notable contributions to the strengthening of our ties," he said.

Emir Jaber Al-Sabah, who played a key role in boosting India-Kuwait relations, died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

India observed a "state mourning" on Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday travelled to Kuwait as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy to pay condolences on the demise of the Emir.

In the demise of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait has lost a visionary leader who took the country towards progress and prosperity, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.