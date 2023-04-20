close

EAM S Jaishankar to meet UN chief Guterres at HQ during his visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters here on Thursday

S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters here on Thursday.

Jaishankar is headed on a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic beginning Friday, his first visit as the external affairs minister to these countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

He is scheduled to meet the UN chief in New York on Thursday.

Jaishankar had last met Guterres at the world body's headquarters in December 2022, when India was President of the UN Security Council for the month.

Jaishankar had presided over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism held under India's Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains came down on the country's two-year tenure as elected member of the powerful 15-nation Council.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi that Jaishankar's visit to the four countries would provide an opportunity to continue high-level contacts with Latin America and the Caribbean nations and explore new areas of cooperation in a whole host of areas, particularly in the post-pandemic scenario.

