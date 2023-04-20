EAM S Jaishankar to meet UN chief Guterres at HQ during his visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters here on Thursday.

Jaishankar is headed on a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic beginning Friday, his first visit as the external affairs minister to these countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

He is scheduled to meet the UN chief in New York on Thursday.

Jaishankar had last met Guterres at the world body's headquarters in December 2022, when India was President of the UN Security Council for the month.

Jaishankar had presided over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism held under India's Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains came down on the country's two-year tenure as elected member of the powerful 15-nation Council.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi that Jaishankar's visit to the four countries would provide an opportunity to continue high-level contacts with Latin America and the Caribbean nations and explore new areas of cooperation in a whole host of areas, particularly in the post-pandemic scenario.

Also Read Guterres, Jaishankar to unveil Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN headquarters EAM Jaishankar discusses India's G20 leadership with UN chief Guterres Relations with Indian diaspora bolstered due to Sushma Swaraj: Jaishankar EAM Jaishankar meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov India is an invaluable partner: US State Department on Jaishankar-Blinken MCD begins work to revive three water bodies in east Delhi with landscaping Alliance of major opposition parties not possible at national level: CPI-M India needs to install 30 GW solar capacity annually to meet target: Mercom Avalanche warning issued in eight districts of J&K including Doda, Kishtwar India attaches special importance to SCO in promoting dialogue: Amit Shah