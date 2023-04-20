close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India needs to install 30 GW solar capacity annually to meet target: Mercom

India will require to add 30 gigawatt (GW) of solar energy capacity annually to meet the 280 GW solar capacity installation target by 2030, according to US-based Mercom Capital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will require to add 30 gigawatt (GW) of solar energy capacity annually to meet the 280 GW solar capacity installation target by 2030, according to US-based Mercom Capital.

Sharing his outlook, Mercom Capital CEO Raj Prabhu said, "The outlook is very positive on the back of various steps taken by the government to help and support the domestic renewable energy sector".

The government launched production-linked incentive programmes, renewable manufacturing zones and a few other initiatives to make India Atmanirbhar in this area. However, policy certainty and timely implementation of these programmes are critical for achieving the government's goal of self-reliance in renewable energy, he noted.

"We must change our mindset from a 10 GW a year industry to a 30 GW a year solar industry and establish all the necessary infrastructure physical, policy and financial to achieve the 280 GW goal (solar capacity installation) along with the energy transition goals," he said.

He further said the overall renewable energy sector remains a bright spot for investors as foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow is showing an upward trend.

The FDI flow in April-December FY23 was at USD 1.66 billion was higher than the USD 1.60 billion attracted in the entire FY22, he said.

Also Read

Domestic solar capacity addition grows 27% in 2022: Mercom report

Solar capacity addition falls marginally in Jul-Sep to 2.7 GW: Report

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Corporate funding in global solar sector grows 11% to $8.4 bn in Jan-Mar

India's open access solar capacity grows 91% to 596 MW in Jul-Sep: Report

Avalanche warning issued in eight districts of J&K including Doda, Kishtwar

India attaches special importance to SCO in promoting dialogue: Amit Shah

Delhi airport's new terminal, 4th runway to be operational in September

Amit Shah chairs SCO meet on prevention, elimination of emergency situation

Large villages at risk of losing out on development due to 'rural' tag

India's total installed renewable energy capacity touched the 168.96 GW mark by February 2023-end, Minister for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh informed Parliament last month.

Out of the total 168.96 GW, 64.38 GW is solar power capacity, 51.79 GW hydro, 42.02 GW wind and 10.77 GW biopower, he informed the Rajya Sabha.

Another 82.62 GW of green energy capacity is under implementation and 40.89 GW of capacity is under various stages of tendering, he said in a written reply to the upper House.

A total of 3,16,754.86 MU of electricity has been generated from renewable energy sources during the current year 2022-23 (up to January 2023), Singh said.

According to the minister, India's total power generation capacity was at 412.21 GW as of February 28, 2023.

The government's aim is to achieve 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : solar capacity Mercom Capital solar energy

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon