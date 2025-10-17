Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Earlier govts reformed out of compulsion, we do it with conviction: PM Modi

Earlier govts reformed out of compulsion, we do it with conviction: PM Modi

Addressing the NDTV World Summit here, Modi said that India now does not remain silent after terror attacks but hits back using surgical and air strikes

New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that while earlier governments carried out reforms as compulsion his dispensation does it with conviction and has turned every risk into reform.

Addressing the NDTV World Summit here, Modi said that India now does not remain silent after terror attacks but hits back using surgical and air strikes.

"Earlier governments carried out reforms as compulsion, we now do it with conviction. Age of unknown can be uncertain thing for world but it is opportunity for India as it has always turned risks into reforms  "... We have turned every reform into resilience and every resilience into a revolution," he told the gathering.

 

The prime minister underlined that India now does not remain silent after terror attacks but hits back at using surgical and air strikes.

"India no more remains silent after terror attacks but gives befitting reply through air strikes, surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor," he said.

"When wars became headlines globally, India proved naysayers wrong by continuing to march ahead as fastest growing economy," added Modi.

Asserting that India is not in a "mood to stop", he said as the world today faces various roadblocks and speed breakers, it is only natural to talk about an unstoppable India.

"We will neither pause nor slow down. 140 crore Indians will move forward together with full momentum.

"Today, India has moved from being among the fragile five to becoming one of the world's top five economies...from chips to ships, India is self-reliant and filled with confidence in every sphere," he said.

Noting that nationalisation of banks during Congress rule led to creation of "mountain of non-performing assets for banks", Modi said that democratisation of financial and other institutions is key driver behind unstoppable India.

"People are India's biggest strength and they can excel when there is no pressure or intervention from government.

"India has proved everyone wrong on digital financial infrastructure. World sees India as reliable, responsible, resilient partner and land of opportunities," he said.  Only 3 districts under severe Maoist influence; thousands of Naxals have surrendered over last decade due to our relentless efforts: PM Modi

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

