Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / First freight train carrying industrial salt from Gujarat reaches Anantnag

First freight train carrying industrial salt from Gujarat reaches Anantnag

The industrial salt is mainly used in tanning, pulp, soap, and brick kiln industries

freight trains

The train, carrying 1,350 tonnes of industrial salt from Kharaghoda Goods Shed in Gujarat, arrived at the Anantnag goods shed in Kashmir, officials said.

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first 21-wagon consignment of industrial salt from Gujarat reached south Kashmir on Friday, adding another milestone in freight transportation for the Jammu division of Northern Railway, officials said.

The train, carrying 1,350 tonnes of industrial salt from Kharaghoda Goods Shed in Gujarat, arrived at the Anantnag goods shed in Kashmir, they said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal said, The Jammu Division of Northern Railway on Friday received the first 21-wagon consignment of industrial salt from Gujarat at the Anantnag goods shed in Kashmir.

The industrial salt is mainly used in tanning, pulp, soap, and brick kiln industries.

 

According to officials, the new mode of transport will ensure a steady supply of essential commodities to the Valley, reduce logistics costs and travel time, and lessen dependence on road transport especially during adverse weather conditions when road connectivity is disrupted.

Also Read

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Gujarat CM inducts 19 ministers, Harsh Sanghavi takes oath as Deputy CM

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Cabinet expansion: Gujarat CM seeks Guv's permission to hold oath ceremony

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Major cabinet rejig in Gujarat today: 22 ministers expected to take oath

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Entire Gujarat Cabinet quits; CM Bhupendra Patel to form Cabinet on Oct 17

NTPC

NTPC, Gujarat govt partner to explore conventional and renewable energy

In recent months, the Valley has witnessed growing freight activity, including the transport of apples from Kashmir to Delhi and the movement of Maruti vehicles and other goods to the region.

Singhal said the arrival of the salt consignment is expected to pave the way for more such freight movements, further strengthening trade links between Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.

With such initiatives, Indian Railways continues to expand the logistics network in the Union Territory, ensuring efficient movement of essential and commercial goods for both people and industries, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

carbon emissions, pollution

Amid Donald Trump ire, IMO defers shipping carbon tax vote to 2027

For years, FSSAI has twisted rules to allow sale of unsafe processed food

Rajasthan High Court halts FSSAI approval for GM food sale and imports

Mehul Choksi

Antwerp court clears fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi's extradition

Modi, Narendra Modi

India now unstoppable, does not remain silent after terror attacks: PM Modi

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Indian telecom among top 3 globally, govt working to improve: Scindia

Topics : India News Gujarat Kashmir salt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon