LIVE news updates: Trump hosts lavish White House dinner for donors funding new ballroom
BS Web Team New Delhi
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hosted around 130 wealthy donors, corporate executives and political allies for a formal dinner at the White House, recognising their pledged contributions towards a massive new ballroom project.
The ballroom, estimated to cost about USD 250 million, marks the most significant renovation undertaken by Trump — a former real estate developer — during his second term in office.
Bulletproof glass and grand design
Trump said the ballroom would be “large and grand enough to hold even a presidential inauguration.” All four sides of the hall will feature bulletproof glass, designed to complement the White House’s existing architecture in colour, window shape and moulding.
Calling the project “phenomenal,” Trump said fundraising was progressing smoothly and projected that funds would remain even after completion.
“To me, there is nothing like the White House,” Trump said, adding, “It is just a special place so we have to take care of it.”
Corporate turnout
Guests — dressed in business suits and cocktail attire — dined at round tables adorned with white floral centrepieces and tall candles. The menu included heirloom tomato panzanella salad, beef Wellington, and roasted Anjou pears with cinnamon crumble and butterscotch ice cream.
According to a White House official, representatives from Amazon, Apple, Booz Allen Hamilton, Coinbase, Comcast, Google, Lockheed Martin, Meta Platforms and T-Mobile attended the event. The Adelson Family Foundation, established by GOP donors Miriam Adelson and her late husband Sheldon Adelson, was also represented.
9:53 AM
4 cash firm employees booked for Rs 6 lakh ATM collection fraud in Thane
Police have registered a case against four employees of a cash management company for allegedly misappropriating Rs 6.18 lakh while handling ATM collections in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday. The four accused -- a cashier, two security guards and a driver -- were tasked with collecting the remaining cash from various bank ATMs and depositing it in the company's vaults, they said. On October 13, they collected Rs 70,54,100 from various ATMs but deposited only Rs 64,35,200. The company's audit revealed a shortage of Rs 6,18,900, following which a senior representative of the cash management firm lodged a complaint against them, the official from Kolsewadi police station said.
9:36 AM
In a regional first, Uruguay passes law allowing euthanasia
Uruguay's senate has passed a law decriminalising euthanasia, putting the South American nation among a handful of other countries where seriously ill patients can legally obtain help to end their lives. The move made on Wednesday makes Uruguay the first country in predominantly Catholic Latin America to allow euthanasia via legislation. Colombia and Ecuador have decriminalised the practice through Supreme Court decisions.
9:16 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 13,430 cr in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and participate in a host of programmes. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 13,430 crore. The projects span across key sectors such as industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.
First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:17 AM IST