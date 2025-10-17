Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Situation normal in Assam's Baksa after Zubeen case unrest, net restored

Situation normal in Assam's Baksa after Zubeen case unrest, net restored

On Wednesday, protesters had gathered outside the prison in Mushalpur and began pelting stones at the convoy transporting the accused

Zubeen Garg

Singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. (Image: ANI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The situation in Assam's Baksa district has returned to normal two days after violent protests erupted over the shifting of five accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death case to Baksa District Jail, an official said on Friday.

Internet and mobile data services, which were suspended following the unrest, have been restored with immediate effect as there is "no further apprehension of public unrest or breach of peace," according to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ajay Tewari.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence and instigating the local people in attacking the convoy while 15 others involved in the incident have been identified from video footage so far, the official said.

 

Security has been tightened in and around the jail, where the accused, including the late singer's manager, cousin, and two personal security officers, have been lodged following a court order.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS remain in force in Mushalpur town where the jail is located and adjoining areas.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges full probe into Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg death case: 2 accused band members remanded to judical custody

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam today for paying tribute to singer Zubeen Garg

Indian army, security forces

3 soldiers injured as terrorists open fire on Army camp in Assam's Tinsukia

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg death case: 5 accused to appear before Guwahati court today

'The situation is under control and we are taking all possible steps to ensure that there is no further violence in the area', he said.

On Wednesday, protesters had gathered outside the prison in Mushalpur and began pelting stones at the convoy transporting the accused.

Some demonstrators demanded the accused be handed over to the public "to ensure justice for Zubeen'."  The convoy managed to enter the jail premises, but the crowd clashed with police at the gate.

"Despite repeated requests by police to step back, protesters kept pressing forward," said the official, adding that "law enforcers had to resort to lathi-charge" to restore order.

The situation escalated after some vehicles including those belonging to police and TV channels were set on fire, prompting police to fire tear gas shells.

North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan Garg and his personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya were remanded to judicial custody by the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate after their police remand ended.

The court, expressing concern for their safety, also ruled that they should be sent to a jail where there were less prisoners.

Accordingly, the authorities decided to shift all five to Baksa Jail at Mushalpur, which was inaugurated two months ago and there are still no prisoners there, an official said.

Singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

freight trains

First freight train carrying industrial salt from Gujarat reaches Anantnag

carbon emissions, pollution

Amid Donald Trump ire, IMO defers shipping carbon tax vote to 2027

For years, FSSAI has twisted rules to allow sale of unsafe processed food

Rajasthan High Court halts FSSAI approval for GM food sale and imports

Mehul Choksi

Antwerp court clears fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi's extradition

Modi, Narendra Modi

India now unstoppable, does not remain silent after terror attacks: PM Modi

Topics : India News Assam Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon