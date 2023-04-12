close

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits near Siliguri, tremors felt in Araria

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 140 kilometres southwest of Siliguri in the wee hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet

Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 140 kilometres southwest of Siliguri in the wee hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal".

Earlier on April 9 earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm.

Topics : Siliguri | Earhquake

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

