Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath meet in US, both discuss debt vulnerabilities

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had a meeting with Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, during which they discussed debt vulnerabilities and other issues

Press Trust of India Washington
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:54 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday had a meeting with Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during which they discussed debt vulnerabilities and other issues.

Sitharaman is leading a high-powered Indian delegation to attend the annual Spring Meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

Sitharaman congratulated Gopinath for accelerating India's work on the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable along with the World Bank and reiterated India's commitment to foster efforts to address growing debt vulnerabilities, the finance ministry said in a tweet after the meeting.

During the meeting, the finance minister noted IMF's concerns on key downside risks to the economy including financial sector stress, rising real interest rates, elevated debt, inflation, geo-political fragmentation, and faltering growth in China, as highlighted in World Economic Outlook World Economy Outlook.

Gopinath congratulated the minister on the fruitful discussions that translated the February consensus on the need for a globally coordinated policy response on Crypto Assets into an agreed set of guiding principles and an action plan on crypto assets, the ministry said in a tweet.

Sitharaman acknowledged IMF's support to the G20 Presidency of India in the form of inputs towards developing evidence-based policy guidance.

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman | Gita Gopinath | USA

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 7:58 AM IST

