Eastern Command, Indian Navy conducts beach clean-up drive in Visakhapatnam

As part of 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan', the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy has dedicated one day every month to carry out coastal cleanup activity, including rivers and lakes

ANI General News
Indian Navy

Indian navy (representative image)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
As part of 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan', the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy has dedicated one day every month to carry out coastal cleanup activity, including rivers and lakes.

The Coastal Cleanup activities for April 2023 were undertaken at Yarada Beach, RK Beach, Bheemili Beach, Meghadripeta River Channel, Sea-front and Inner Harbour on Saturday.

According to Indian Navy, the aim of these cleanup activities is to create awareness amongst the local communities regarding hazards of plastic usage and its impact on the oceans and rivers.

Over 600 Service and Retired Naval personnel along with their families, DSC (Defence Security Corps) personnel of the Eastern Naval Command, and local residents participated in the cleanup drives at the coastal areas spread across the city.

Approx 700 kg of non-biodegradable waste including plastic bottles, wrappers, thermocol, glass pieces etc were collected from these sites to restore the pristine beauty of the beaches.

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

